A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24)

No injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle collision in Toronto’s east end that saw two pedestrians struck, say police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Victoria Park and Lawrence avenues.

Toronto police say the driver of one vehicle went onto the sidewalk and hit two people.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are being advised by police to use alternate routes.