Arrest made in violent knifepoint carjacking at Brampton gas station

On the left is Varinder Singh, a 24-year-old from Brampton, who has been charged with a violent carjacking. To the right is the knife allegedly used in the Feb. 11 incident.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent knifepoint carjacking at a gas station in Brampton earlier this month.

The incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11 in the area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Street in Brampton.

Police say that a woman was putting gas in her Mercedes Benz C300 when she was approached by two suspects armed with knives.

Police say that the suspects demanded the victim’s keys but she refused. It is alleged that the suspects then began to punch the woman as they attempted to rip the keys from her hand.

The woman sustained minor injuries as a result.

“The suspects were able to take the keys out of the victim’s hand and stole her vehicle, which was last seen southbound on Hurontario Street,” a news release notes.

Police say that the stolen vehicle was later spotted near Weston Road and Rutherford Road in Vaughan on Feb. 19. The vehicle was then stopped in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Major Mackenzie Drive West by York Regional Police.

Varinder Singh, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent in connection with the carjacking investigation. York Regional Police have also charged Singh with additional charges, including failure to comply with a release order.

Police say that at the time of his arrest Singh was on house arrest for two previous robberies and was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Police say that the investigation remains ongoing and that investigators “anticipate more charges could be laid.”

So far no information has been released about the second suspect.