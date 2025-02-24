Four suspects sought in Ajax machete stabbing

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on February 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police are appealing for information after a male was stabbed by a group of four suspects armed with machetes in Ajax.

Police say that the victim was returning home to a residence in the area of Griffiths Drive and Delaney Drive at around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 21 when he was first approached by the suspects.

There was a “brief interaction” before the victim was stabbed multiple times, according to a media release. The four suspects then fled on foot.

Police say that the victim was initially rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now listed in stable condition.

Police have released limited descriptions of the suspects. They are all described as Black males in their 20s who were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and medical style masks. The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information, including dashcam or home surveillance footage, is asked to call Det. Const. Cameron Smith at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2562. Anonymous tips can also be directed to 1-800-222-8477.