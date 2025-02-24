Man arrested for assault during Toronto Raptors game: police

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police say they arrested a man for assault inside of the Scotiabank Arena, as the Toronto Raptors game was being played.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said officers responded to the arena at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Raptors home game against the Phoenix Suns started at 6 p.m.

When Toronto police arrived on the scene, they said they arrested a man in his 40s. Police did not say if any charges were laid or provide any details surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

The alleged assault did not take place near the court, police said, adding it happened at one of the arena’s exits.

The victim’s physical injuries, if any, were not reported by police, but they said the victim declined medical attention.