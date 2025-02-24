These infant car seats are recalled due to a defect that could cause the harness to detach

Cybex is voluntarily recalling some of its infant car seats after finding a defect causing the seat’s harness to detach, increasing a child’s risk of injury in a collision. (Cybex)

Cybex is voluntarily recalling some of its infant car seats after finding a defect causing the seat’s harness to detach, increasing a child’s risk of injury in a collision.

The baby brand said Aton G Swivel car seats, including those with the SensorSafe function, are impacted by the recall. A previous recall notice from Transport Canada says Aton G Swivel car seats manufactured between June 2023 and May 10, 2024 are impacted, noting more than 1,800 products are affected.

These are the model numbers included in the company’s recall: 522004175, 522004177, 522004179, 522004181, 522004801 and 522004803. Those model numbers can be seen printed on a label on the bottom of the seat.

According to the company, when the car seat is misused by sliding or scraping it over a sharp edge—like a table or countertop—or the edge of the seat’s swivel base, the harness anchorage hooks can bend, prompting the pin to dislodge.

Parents and caregivers will notice if there’s an issue with the harness when securing a child into the seat and checking its tightness, Cybex says.

“If the harness anchor pin is missing, the harness will detach from the seat at the hip anchor,” Cybex said on its website, adding this can increase a child’s risk of injury during a car accident as the harness would not be able to properly restrain them.

Due to the product’s defect, Cybex said it will provide all owners of the affected swivel seat with a free product update kit on or about April 4, which will come with a device locking the harness and the anchor pin in place—even if the hooks are bent—with installation instructions. Impacted customers can request the kit by registering online or calling Cybex at 1-877-242-5676 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday.

Until then, Cybex urges impacted customers to check the harness anchor retention hooks for any damage—if they are bent, do not use the seat and contact the company for assistance.

The brand also discourages owners from returning the car seat to retailers, instead asking them to contact Cybex for the update kit or further questions about the recall.

Transport Canada says Health Canada has not received any reports of injuries associated with the defect so far.