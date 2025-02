Eight people were injured and one was arrested after a collision involving a pick-up truck and a Toronto Transit Commission bus in North York area early Thursday morning.A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The TTC says customers may see delays of up to 15 minutes along a stretch of Line 1 this morning due to an earlier signal problem.

The issue is impacting service between Queen’s Park and Finch stations, the transit agency confirmed.

Service was briefly shut down along that section of the Yonge-University line on Tuesday morning but was restored a short time later.

“We appreciate your patience while we restore regular service,” the TTC said in a post on social media.