‘I’m focused on the election,‘ says Beaches-East York Liberal candidate, after fire guts constituency office

Beaches-East York Liberal candidate Mary-Margaret McMahon said she remains focused on her campaign and the upcoming election, despite a weekend fire that gutted her constituency office.

“It could be a distraction, but I’m not letting it be,” McMahon told CP24.com.

“I’m focused on the election.”

The blaze broke just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at 7 Glebeholme Blvd., which is north of Danforth Avenue and west of Woodbine Avenue.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said upon arrival crews were met with heavy smoke. They added that no one was inside the space at that time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire, which was a one-alarm call, was doused a short time later, TFS said.

A large amount of heavily damaged debris was seen outside McMahon’s local office space on Sunday.

Fire McMahon constituency office feb. 23 A one-alarm fire significantly damaged the constituency office of Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon on Feb. 23. (Michael Rusek photo)

Toronto police said they were also called to that address, noting that the district fire chief attended the scene and determined the fire was not suspicious.

McMahon, who is running for her second term, said while the timing of the fire is “weird,” she doesn’t believe anything questionable has occurred.

“I’m just thrilled that no one was hurt, that everyone is safe,” she said on Monday night, adding that some residents living above an adjacent building had to be evacuated, but they are OK.

The space, however, is “beyond repair,” McMahon said.

And while her once-charming community office is basically a write-off, she said any personal information is saved online and can be retrieved.

“It’s pretty significant damage. There’s no way we can go back there any time soon,” said McMahon, who said that she appreciates everyone members who has reached out to check on her and her staff since the incident.

“People have really rallied around and supported us. Everyone is asking how we’re doing. We have a great community.”

Fire investigators have since been assigned to the case.

There is no word at this time on the cost of the damages.