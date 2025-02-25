Light snowfall expected in Toronto on Wednesday as mild stretch comes to an end

People walk through a snow-covered street following a heavy snowfall in Toronto, on Thursday, February 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

After warmer weather at the beginning of the week, Toronto could see the return of snow and sub-zero conditions as early as tomorrow.

Environment Canada says that Wednesday will bring a daytime high of 3 C but THE temperature is expected to dip down to 0 C at night, with the possibility of two to four centimetres of snow beginning in the evening hours.

It will be the first snowfall the city has seen since back-to-back storms dumped more than 50 centimetres on the city earlier this month.

Cloudy conditions will continue through Thursday and Friday.

Thursday has a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow flurries, with a high of 4 C and low of – 8 C.

Meanwhile, Friday has a 60 per cent chance of snow or rain, with a high and low of – 1 C.

Saturday will see a return to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. There will be a mix of sunny and cloudy skies, with a high of – 2 C and a low of – 14 C.

Sunday will be sunny, with some cloudy periods. The high will be – 4 C, with a low of – 12 C.

Monday will have a mix of sunny and cloudy skies, with a high of – 1 C.