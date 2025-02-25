Richmond Hill man facing charges in email fraud case; police believe there could be more victims

Xiao Su, a Richmond Hill man, was arrested in connection with cases of email fraud.

York Regional Police have arrested a Richmond Hill man in connection with an email fraud case and investigators say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29 two victims reported that they received unsolicited emails, which stated that they owed money to businesses.

Police report that the emails allowed the suspect to get access to the victim’s computers and make it appear as if they accidentally received $45,000.

After advising the victims that they needed to pay the money back, the suspect would then go to their homes to pick up the cash in person, police say.

A search warrant was executed at a Richmond Hill home on Feb. 20, resulting in the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of “a large quantity of cash” according to a police report.

Xiao Su, a 31-year-old male, has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

If you believe you are a victim, or have any information please contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6612, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.