Ontario teen, 15, facing charges after allegedly threatening students with weapons at high school

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly threatening students with weapons at a high school in Campbellford, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called shortly after noon on Tuesday after learning a student was in possession of some weapons at school.

Police say the school was placed under lockdown for student and staff safety.

When officers arrived, police say they arrested the student without incident. Nobody was injured and police add they are not looking for any other suspect in connection with this incident.

OPP did not provide any details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers say they seized a handgun, ammunition and “a number of edged weapons.”

As a result, police charged a 15-year-old boy with various offences, including carrying a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a carless manner, uttering threats, and two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police cannot identify the youth under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Northumberland OPP encourages anyone who was impacted by this incident to speak with victim services at 705-748-0324.