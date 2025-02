A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A pedestrian is fighting for their life in the hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York late Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 5 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

Roads remain closed in that area as police investigate and drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.