Alberta Clipper expected to bring snowfall to Toronto Friday afternoon

A pedestrian make their way through Toronto's downtown core as a winter storm starts to hit the city Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto drivers could be in for a slippery afternoon commute as an Alberta Clipper brings snow to the region later today.

Environment Canada is warning of a band of snowfall in the city starting this afternoon.

“The heaviest snowfall is expected this afternoon, thus likely impacting the afternoon commute,” the national weather agency said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

About two centimetres of accumulation is expected on Friday before it turns into showers in the evening.

The city says salting operations will begin as soon as snow “starts to stick to the pavement.”

Plowing of sidewalks and bike lanes will begin after two centimetres of snow accumulates and expressways will be cleared once they see 2.5 cm of accumulation. Major roads, transit routes, and streets with hills are plowed after five centimetres of accumulation and residential streets are cleared after eight centimetres of accumulation.

The expected snowfall comes as the city continues to clean up after two major back-to-back snowstorms earlier this month.

About 50 centimetres of snow was dumped on Toronto during the two winter storms on Feb. 12 and Feb. 17. The city previously said it could take up to three weeks to remove snow from city streets.