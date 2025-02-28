Confirmed measles case linked to international flight that landed at Toronto Pearson: health unit

York Region Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles that they say is linked to an international flight that landed at Toronto Pearson.

The health unit warns anyone who was on board Korean Air flight KE 073 that departed from Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 22 and landed at Terminal 3 at the Toronto airport at around 9:35 a.m. may have been exposed to measles.

They add anyone who was present at that airport terminal from 9:35 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 or at Southlake Health’s emergency department on Feb. 24 from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or the pediatric unit on Feb. 25 from 8:25 a.m. to 4 p.m., may have also been exposed to measles.

York Region’s public health unit says it is currently following up with anyone who was at the Newmarket hospital’s emergency department or pediatric unit.

Anyone who was with an infant under 12 months old, is pregnant or has a weakened immune system in any of these impacted areas should immediately call York Region Public Health as preventative treatment may be available.

The health unit says anyone who believes the may have been exposed to the virus can look through their immunization records to ensure they have two doses of measles vaccinations, as immunizations can protect against “serious and potentially deadly vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Additionally, anyone who develops symptoms should not go to work or school, stay home, and call their health care provider.

Measles symptoms start seven to 21 days after exposure and may include high fever, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash that starts on the head and neck.

As of Thursday, Ontario reported 78 new measles cases over the last two weeks, bringing the province’s total this year to 119 that were confirmed in a lab. This far surpasses the 101 total infections recorded in the province from 2013 to 2023.

With files from The Canadian Press