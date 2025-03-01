New Brampton food delivery app promises transparent pricing

Food delivery app SpeedyFeast serves those in Brampton with food from local restaurants, including delivery, tip and other fees into one charge.

A new food delivery service has entered the market in Brampton, aiming to shake up the industry with a transparent pricing model and a Canadian-first identity.

SpeedyFeast is the latest business to gain traction amid a rising “buy Canadian” movement, as consumers seek homegrown alternatives ahead of new U.S. tariffs, set to take effect on March 4.

SpeedyFeast says the new app merges delivery fees and tips into a single charge, calculated based on the customer’s distance from the restaurant.

A made-in-Canada approach

SpeedyFeast was created by Anubhav Maulik, a University of Waterloo computer science graduate who leveraged his experience in Silicon Valley to build the platform.

Anubhav Maulik Owner of Speedfeast, Anubhav Maulik (CTV file photo).

“I saw these (food delivery) apps getting worse over time… by worse, I mean charging higher fees,” Maulik said. “I thought this is an opportunity for clarity. I personally hate seeing one fee and then going to checkout and it’s much larger than that.”

The company currently operates exclusively in Brampton, but has plans to expand across the Greater Toronto Area, and eventually Canada.

Since its launch last month, around 50 local businesses have signed onto the platform, including Baba Kitchen, one restaurant that sees potential and opportunity in growing alongside the new service.

“If you go with a SpeedyFeast kind of app, it’s like we’re growing with them,” said Baba Kitchen owner Gaurav Chapra.

A different business model

Unlike traditional food delivery platforms that often leave consumers facing unexpected fees at checkout, SpeedyFeast aims for cost transparency, the company says.

Additionally, the platform includes a donation feature, encouraging customers to contribute to local food organizations or school lunch programs with their orders.

Whether it can compete with larger, established players remains to be seen, but its early traction suggests there is demand for a different approach to food delivery.