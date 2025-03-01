Toronto man wanted in connection with shooting on New Year’s Day

A man is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man in Toronto on New Year’s Day.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads, located north of Highway 401, just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Officers allege the suspect approached the victim with a firearm, fired multiple rounds at him then fled the scene.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old man, sustained several gunshot sounds, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Matthew Scott. The Toronto resident is wanted for various offences, including attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Police describe Scott as six-foot-two, weighing 230 pounds, with short black and grey receding hair. They add that he wears glasses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.