TTC subway service on Line 1 will be disrupted this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Subway riders on Line 1 should prepare for closures and early nightly shutdowns as the TTC continues to conduct planned track work, this weekend.

Initially beginning on Friday, subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations will be suspended, officials say. Shuttle buses will replace trains, stopping at each station along the route.

Customers can also access downtown stations via the University side of Line 1, with additional service on surface routes.

“The TTC is increasing service on downtown surface routes to ensure customers have additional convenient transit options in place of subway service,” officials said.

College and Dundas stations will be closed, but all other stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards and connect to other routes.

There will also be extra Wheel-Trans vehicles available for various accessibility needs. Officials say regular subway service will resume on Monday.

From March 3 to March 6, subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode will end nightly at 11 p.m. for “planned track work.” Shuttle buses will operate, and College Station will be closed during this period..

Streetcar service adjustments

Until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the 501/301 Queen and 503/303 Kingston Road streetcars are diverting due to Metrolinx construction at Queen St. E. and De Grassi St.

Streetcars are running along Gerrard St. E. between Coxwell and Broadview Avenues, with replacement buses operating on Queen St. E., but rerouting around the work zone.

Riders are advised to check for real-time service updates before traveling.