TTC urging drivers not to block streetcar routes after snowfall in Toronto

Snow that is expected to arrive in the GTA late Friday afternoon and continue into the evening is shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.

The TTC urged Toronto drivers not to park in the way of any streetcar tracks as an Alberta Clipper blew snow through the region on Friday.

Environment Canada foreasted about two centimetres of snow for Toronto on Friday.

“As the city braces for challenging weather conditions, the TTC reminds motorists that all streets with streetcar tracks are designated City of Toronto snow routes and subject to parking restrictions,” the transit network said in a release on Friday.

“In recent weeks there have been dozens of incidents where cars parked against snowbanks have blocked streetcars, leading to delays, diversions and inconvenience for thousands of customers.”

One video recently circulated on social media showing a group of Torontonians rocking a parked vehicle out of a streetcar’s path on College Street, as the streetcar had been waiting for at least an hour. With the major snowstorm condition in effect, the city says any vehicle parked on a snow route—including streetcar routes—can be subjected to a fine of up to $200 and towed at the owner’s expense.

The TTC encourages drivers to leave their cars at home and take transit around the city during the snowy weather.

As the snow falls, the transit network said it is taking proactive measures, like deploying more staff and maintenance vehicles throughout the system to spread salt and clear surfaces of snow.

The TTC said it is also actively looking over 56 local bus stops that are at most risk of having their service impacted by snow and freezing rain, spraying anti-icing on the streetcar overhead network and communicating with the city to ensure crews are lopped in on any route issues.

The city says salting operations will begin as soon as snow “starts to stick to the pavement.”

Plowing of sidewalks and bike lanes will begin after two centimetres of snow accumulates and expressways will be cleared once they see 2.5 cm of accumulation. Major roads, transit routes, and streets with hills are plowed after five centimetres of accumulation and residential streets are cleared after eight centimetres of accumulation.

The expected snowfall comes as the city continues to clean up after two major back-to-back snowstorms earlier this month.

About 50 centimetres of snow was dumped on Toronto during the two winter storms on Feb. 12 and Feb. 17. The city previously said it could take up to three weeks to remove snow from city streets.

As of Friday at 10 a.m., the city said it has removed 154,279 tonnes of snow, including clearing snow off 645 kilometres of roads, 490 kilometres of sidewalks, 156 kilometres of bridges, 65 kilometres of bike paths, and 191 school bus loading zones.

The major snowstorm condition, which came into effect on Feb. 12, will stay in place until all necessary removal operations are finished, meaning drivers who park in designated snow routes are subject to a fine. The city says police have so far issued 3,631 tickets and towed 74 vehicles.