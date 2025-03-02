A southbound lane of Yonge street near Eaton Centre reopens after an early morning water main break: police

A southbound lane on Yonge street has now reopened following reports of a watermain break in the area early Sunday morning, police say.
It happened around 10 a.m. between Yonge St & Dundas St E, officials wrote in a post to X.
HAZARD:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 2, 2025
Yonge St & Dundas St E @TPS52DIV
10:00 am
-reports of a watermain break in the area
-on Yonge St, between Dundas St E and Shuter St
-updates to follow
ROAD CLOSURES:
-one S/B lane of Yonge St is currently closed
-expect delays in the area#GO450377
^sm
Though only one southbound lane was closed, police are advising all drivers to “use caution” in the area as they say roads may still be icy.
Police also add that city officials will be attending the scene to apply salt.