Canadian fans boo U.S anthem again at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto

Canadian fans rang in a large display of boos at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WWE & Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

A packed crowd at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto drowned out the American national anthem with boos Saturday night, marking the latest sign of growing frustration toward the U.S.

The reaction comes just days before President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods as early as March 4.

Though it was a bold reaction from passionate fans, the boos aren’t anything new. In fact, it’s just the latest in a string of reactions seen this year.

Last month, Montreal hockey fans booed the U.S. anthem at the 4 Nations Face-Off before delivering a spirited rendition of ‘O Canada.’

And while the backlash has mainly targeted the U.S., some American fans rang in boos of their own during a Senators-Predators game in Nashville.

The hostility has been further fueled by months of Trump’s rhetoric, referring to Canada as the “51st state” and calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Governor Trudeau.”

A star-studded event and passionate crowd

WWE Elimination Chamber was one of Toronto’s biggest wrestling events in years. A packed house with over 38,000 at the Rogers Centre saw not only fans but also a long list of celebrities and hometown favourites.

Toronto natives Drake, Nav, Robbie Amell and Italia Ricci were in attendance, along with Calgary’s Andrew Phung, adding to the spectacle of the night.

But the atmosphere noticeably shifted before the opening bell. The jeering moment was not lost on social media, with videos quickly spreading on X reigniting debate over cross-border tensions.

A pattern emerging across Canada

Canadian crowds have made their feelings known at multiple events in recent months.

A similar display was seen at Toronto Raptors game in February, moments before their tip-off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans also booed when Agasha Mutesasira began her performance of the American national anthem in Vancouver when the NHL’s Canucks hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

Boos for the US anthem, cheers for the singer. pic.twitter.com/sq23aRGMvJ — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) February 3, 2025

The upcoming tariff hike has only intensified the sentiment as Canadian fans seem to be using high-profile events to voice their discontent.

What does this mean going forward?

For now, what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber serves as another sign of the current political climate spilling into sports and entertainment.

In an arena built for scripted drama, it was the unscripted moment before the show that may end up being the most talked-about part of the night.