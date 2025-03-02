City of Toronto closes ‘temporary surge’ warming centres as extreme cold eases

A City of Toronto is closing addtional 'temporary surge' warming centres that provided extra capacity due to extreme cold temperatures on March 2, 2025 (CTV file photo).

The City of Toronto has closed additional warming centres that were opened to provide surge capacity during extreme cold temperatures.

The announcement was made on Sunday but city officials say standard warming centres will remain open and are accessible to walk-ins.

The additional #CityOfTO Warming Centres that provided temporary surge capacity due to extreme cold temperatures are now closed. The standard Warming Centres remain open and are accessible to walk-ins. Find locations using the map at https://t.co/tRpue1Palo pic.twitter.com/uC53V9i6tv — City of Toronto 🇨🇦 (@cityoftoronto) March 2, 2025

The extra spaces were activated earlier this year when temperatures dropped below -15 C.

Two sites, Cecil Community Centre at 58 Cecil St. and Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre at 870 Queen St. E. were part of this temporary expansion and are now closed.

Toronto typically opens warming centres when temperatures reach -5 C or when a winter weather advisory is issued.

These facilities provide a resting space, meals, and support for vulnerable individuals.

A map of the remaining open centres is available on the city’s website.