Ontario’s largest youth career summit comes to Toronto this week. Here’s what to know

Speaking with CP24's Sijia Liu, Executive Director of First Work, Akosua Alagaratnam, says this is an opportunity for young people to explore career paths.

Ontario’s largest youth career summit is set to take place in downtown Toronto on Monday, bringing together industry leaders and job seekers at a time when youth unemployment is at its highest level in years.

Nearly 380,000 Torontonians were searching for a job in November, according to Statistics Canada, pushing the city’s unemployment rate to 8.1 per cent.

“There is a crisis,” said Akosua Alagaratnam, Executive Director of First Work, the organization behind the event. “Young job seekers are facing distinct barriers when it comes to lack of experience, fewer networks, and an evolving career path.”

Experts say that level not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth in particular are struggling, with the unemployment rate in Ontario reaching 17.1 per cent as of January 2025, Alagaratnam says. She adds that in Toronto, it stands even higher at, 18.5 per cent.

“Entering into a career summit that allows you to explore these careers, (also) allows youth to deep dive into paths and opportunities available for them.”

What to know about the summit?

The career summit, hosted by First Work Aspire, will be held at Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe St) on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can register online here.

Organizers say the summit is “designed with youth leadership and skills development at its core and offers a rich tapestry of opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves in key industries.”

What industries will be featured?

The event will highlight careers in hospitality and tourism, technology, human services, agri-food, and green energy. Alagaratnam says these sectors are identified as having urgent workforce needs.

“These are urgent sectors that need support from frontline to mid-level careers,” Alagaratnam said. “These are opportunities for students to explore.”

Workshops and hands-on experience

Attendees will have access to workshops and virtual reality tools designed to help them explore different career paths.

The summit aims to bridge gaps by providing direct access to industry leaders, networking opportunities, and career exploration resources.