Southbound McCowan Road has reopened near Scarborough Town Centre following a vehicle rollover.

The collision happened at the intersection of McCowan and Town Centre Court, just north of Ellesmere Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle rollover at the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was delayed in the area and police asked drivers to consider alternate routes of travel.