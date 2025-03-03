Doug Ford threatens to stop nickel shipments to U.S. on eve of trade war

Ontario Premier Doug Ford turns to government ministers after speaking at the Prospectors, Developers, Association of Canada conference, in Toronto, on Monday March 3, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Premier Doug Ford is threatening to stop the supply of nickel and electricity to the United States in response to 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods that are set to take effect tomorrow.

Ford made the comment during an interview with NBC News NOW on Monday afternoon. The interview came after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed during a news conference that the tariffs would take effect on March 4.

“We will respond strongly and we don’t want to,” Ford said. “On the critical minerals I will stop shipments going into the U.S. for nickel. I will shut down manufacturing because 50 per cent of the nickel you use is coming from Ontario.”

Ford told NBC that the tariffs would be an “absolute disaster” for both countries and create “massive problems” for residents on either side of the border.

Ford then went on to repeat a previous threat about cutting off the electricity that Ontario supplies to three U.S. states.

“We keep the lights on for 1.5 million homes and manufacturing (businesses) in New York, in Michigan and in Minnesota. If he (Trump) wants to destroy our economy and our families, I will shut down the electricity going down to the U.S. I am telling you we will do it,” Ford said.

U.S. markets are already tanking. American plants and assembly lines will close. Americans will pay more for everything.



For the sake of the American people, President Trump needs to pull back his tariffs. pic.twitter.com/FAy0ctvujF — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 3, 2025

Ford’s interview with NBC News NOW on Monday afternoon came after an earlier press conference in Toronto where he mused about introducing legislation that would require retailers to place signage on shelves indicating whether a product is Canadian made amid a potential trade war with the United States.

“I am asking politely before I implement it. Every retail store when you go look at the shelf talker and it has the price we need to see a Canadian flag on that price. Please work with us or we are going to legislate it,” Ford said.

Ford also said during the earlier availability that he is planning to take a number of previously announced actions should tariffs be placed on Canadian goods tomorrow, including removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO shelves and ripping up a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite internet service in Northern Ontario/

Ford said that he will also ensure that U.S. companies do not benefit from the roughly $30 billion in goods and services that Ontario procures annually.

“That $30 billion doesn’t even include the municipalities and I know all 444 municipalities are on board but we are going to make sure that we legislate that you are buying Ontario first and Canada second,” Ford said. “I get it. There are some products you just can’t get (domestically). But I will tell you one thing; If we start shifting it (procurement) they (the U.S.) are going to feel the pain. If they want to go after our families, take food off our tables and try to close our companies….well we are going to fight like (we’ve) never fought before to protect Canada and to protect the people of Ontario and their businesses, communities and jobs.”

If Trump does follow through on his tariff threats, the federal government has indicated that it will immediately put into place retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion of U.S. goods and then more tariffs on another $125 billion in U.S. goods three weeks later.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Ford said that he supports “dollar for dollar” tariffs on U.S. goods should tariffs materialize and will stand behind the federal government in its response.

He then repeated that during his interview with NBC News Now, vowing to go after “go after absolutely everything” when it comes to retaliatory actions.

“We will respond like they have never seen before,” he said. ”You need our uranium, you need our potash, you need our high-grade nickel. I will stockpile our high-grade nickel, that 50 per cent of your military and manufacture needs. Your aluminum, your steel, your lumber. It will be an absolute disaster and this is all due to one person. That is President Trump."

Ford has previously warned that a 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian goods at the Canada-U.S. border could result in the loss of 500,000 jobs in Ontario.