One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a home in Scarborough early Monday morning.

It happened at a residence on Prince Philip Boulevard, near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Toronto Fire Service told CP24 that the blaze caused “significant damage” to the home.

According to paramedics, one person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.