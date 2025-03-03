Hamilton confirms first case of bat rabies this year, 1 person exposed

This is an undated photo of a silver-haired bat, the species most often associated with human rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International).

Health officials in Hamilton say they’ve recorded a case of bat rabies for the first time this year and at least one person has been exposed to the virus.

Hamilton Public Health Services said it’s the first positive case of a rabid bat in the city since August 2024.

“This serves as a reminder to the community to stay away from bats and other animals that can carry rabies,” officials said in a statement.

The Hamilton resident who was exposed is being treated by health-care providers following the exposure, they said.

The city is currently seeing a rabies outbreak, mostly contained to racoons and skunks with 330 animals testing positive since December 2015. One fox and two stray cats have also tested positive since then.

Officials said bats have tested positive for rabies almost every year in Hamilton.

In October, the nearby Haldimand-Norfolk County Health Unit confirmed a child died after coming into contact with a rabid bat. The infection, confirmed by Brant County Health Unit, was the first domestic case of human rabies recorded since 1967.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually though a bite, but can also be spread through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose or eyes.

If you are bitten by an infected animal, wash the wound with soap and water before seeking medical attention or calling Hamilton public health.