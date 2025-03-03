Highway 407 announces free rush hour trips this March

Highway 407 has announced free rush hour trips for the month of March.

The 407 Express Toll Route (ETR) said the “Spring Into Free Rush Hour” promotion extends until March 31 and covers travel between 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Toll and camera charges, as well as applicable account fees, will be covered for the length of the promotion and the discounts will appear as a credit on customer bills.

Eligible personal vehicles can take advantage of “unlimited travel” on the tolled highway during that time, as long as they sign up for a 407 ETR account and enrol for the promotion.

407 ETR said credits for any trips taken during the promotional period seven to 10 days prior to a customer’s bill date will be reflected on their next bill. Transponder lease fees will continue to apply.

Heavy vehicle transponders are not eligible for the offer.