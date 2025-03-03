When will Toronto’s snow banks disappear? Rain and mild temperatures this week could help

The Toronto skyline sits shrouded in fog as a man runs in the rain on Thursday December 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The snow banks that have complicated life across Toronto since back-to-back-to-back winter storms last month could soon be on their way out, with mild temperatures and rain in the forecast.

Environment Canada says that the temperature will reach a high of 2 C in Toronto on Monday, which is right around the seasonal norm for this time of year.

Tuesday will start off cold with flurries or ice pellets possible in the morning but the temperature is set to rise to 5 C by the afternoon as the precipitation transitions to rain.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that while there will only be “light showers” on Tuesday afternoon, it is likely that Toronto will see periods of “heavy rain” on Wednesday along with a daytime high of 7 C.

The average daytime high for early March is 3 C with an average low of – 6 C.

“The models aren’t perfectly aligned on totals. But 15 to 25 millimetres of rain, mostly on Wednesday, is very likely,” Coulter says. “That combined with a temperature rising to 7 C will likely melt a lot of what’s still out there.”

On Thursday temperatures will again drop below freezing with a high of – 1 C and the risk of flurries.

The weekend will bring conditions that are more seasonal, with a daytime high of 1C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Toronto city crews have been hauling away snow from streets and sidewalks since major snow storms on Feb. 13, Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, though a significant amount of snow remains on the ground.