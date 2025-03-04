One person seriously injured after stabbing on TTC streetcar: police

Toronto police are responding to a stabbing which reportedly took place on a TTC streetcar on March 4, 2025.

Toronto police say a stabbing which reportedly took place on a streetcar Tuesday afternoon left one man with serious injuries.

Police said officers were called to the area of Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West at approximately 1:15 p.m.

A man was located at the scene and transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Toronto paramedics told CP24.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, five-foot-10 with a scruffy beard and was wearing a puffer jacket with olive-coloured hood, dark jeans, and black plastic bags.