One person seriously injured after stabbing on TTC streetcar: police

Toronto police say a stabbing which reportedly took place on a streetcar Tuesday afternoon left one man with serious injuries.
Police said officers were called to the area of Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West at approximately 1:15 p.m.
A man was located at the scene and transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, Toronto paramedics told CP24.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male, five-foot-10 with a scruffy beard and was wearing a puffer jacket with olive-coloured hood, dark jeans, and black plastic bags.
