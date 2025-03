One man was critically injured in a shooting near Keele Street and Rogers Road on Monday night.

One man is in hospital with after a shooting in the city’s west end late Monday night, Toronto police say.

It happened near Keele Street and Rogers Road at around 10:18 p.m.

Police said officers arrived on scene and found evidence of gunfire.

The victim, according to investigators, made his own way to hospital.

His injuries were initially believed to be life-threatening but his condition has now improved, police said.

No information has been released on possible suspects.