Toronto 911 response times down by nearly 50 per cent from 2023 peak: Chow

Two years after 911 response times peaked at 26.7 minutes, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says police officers are now responding to emergencies almost 50 per cent faster.

Chief Myron Demkiw provided the updated figures at a news conference Tuesday and said the average emergency response time stands at 12.6 minutes, down from an average of 19.6 minutes in 2024.

He said that’s largely due to the strategic deployment of new police officers, of which there were more than 300 hired last year, many of whom have since been deployed to the front line.

“The year is young, and we know that various factors can influence these numbers, including the weather. One thing is clear though, we remain committed to do everything we can to see these trends moving in the right direction and to be there when Torontonians need us the most,” he said.

Major crime indicators are also down this year, including robberies, auto thefts, break-and-enters and shootings, which Demkiw said has contributed to the overall decrease in response times.

Demkiw delivered the update alongside Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Shelley Carroll, who serves as Chair of the Toronto Police Services Board and budget chief.

Chow admitted that she was “worried” when Toronto’s 911 response times reached their peak of nearly 30 minutes back in October of 2023, just months after she was sworn in as mayor, but is pleased that the trend line “coming down.”

“Over the last decade, our population increased by 35 per cent, that’s why our emergency services must grow with the city,” Chow said, pointing to the recently approved 2025 city budget, which includes a $46.2 million increase for the Toronto Police Service.

Some of that money will be used to hire 720 new officers over the next two years, Demkiw added, which he said will make a “huge difference” in further pushing down the time it takes police to respond to emergencies.