Vaughan man facing sexual assault charges

A 42-year-old man has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say the victim reported the incident to them on Feb. 26. Their investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Giuseppe Agrippa. Police have charged him with assault choking, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of disobeying order of the court.

“At the time of his arrest, the male was out on separate release orders for unrelated charges,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

They have released a photo of the suspect as investigators believe there are more victims and potential witnesses.

“The male has been known to use dating apps as a method of meeting unsuspecting victims,” police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.