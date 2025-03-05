Three-alarm fire breaks out at Yorkville home

No injuries were reported after a three-alarm fire at a home in Yorkville on Wednesday morning. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

No injuries have been reported after a three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at a home under construction on Scollard Street, near Davenport Road and Bay Street.

Numerous firefighters were on scene the morning battling the blaze.

The fire spread to a neighbouring building and car, a spokesperson with the Toronto Fire Service told CP24.

There are reports of hydro wires down in the area and crews have been requested to attend the scene to address that issue.