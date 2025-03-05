Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Toronto, flooding possible in some areas

People walk through snow and slush on Bay Street following a winter storm that affected southern Ontario, in Toronto, on Thursday, Feb., 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto could see flooding in some areas Wednesday with up to 25 mm of rain expected to fall over the next 24 hours.

The rain has already started in parts of the city and Environment Canada’s special weather statement for Toronto and much of southwestern Ontario remains in effect.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected through Thursday morning, but could be higher in some areas. Mild temperatures and a high of 7 C will add to the water on the ground, as lingering snowbanks from last month’s snowstorms start to melt.

Environment Canada said the frozen ground has a “reduced ability” to absorb the rainfall and as the temperature falls to 1 C overnight, rain will change to snow and create icy and slippery conditions on some surfaces.

There is a risk of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early this evening.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has also issued a watershed conditions statement warning of possible runoff.

Toronto police are warning the public to stay off natural ice surfaces as the temperature warms up and the rain starts to fall.

“It is crucial that the public avoid going onto the ice formed on Lake Ontario or other bodies of water in the GTA. Remember, all ice is unsafe, especially at this time of year,” police said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Snow, mixed with rain, will continue to fall into Thursday morning with accumulations of two to four cm expected.