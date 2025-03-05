Video shows large fire that destroyed at least 6 buildings in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood

Viewer video shows a three-alarm fire as it burns through homes in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Large flames and thick black smoke were seen billowing out of burning buildings in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Video obtained by CP24 shows the three-alarm fire that engulfed at least six buildings and damages several others on Scollard Street, near Davenport Road and Bay Street.

The footage shows giant plumes of fire and smoke shooting out of the buildings, sending embers into the air and lighting up the dark sky.

Fire officials said it appeared to have started at a home under construction and they were called at around 4:30 a.m.

The fire quickly spread to neighbouring buildings and cars, a spokesperson with the Toronto Fire Service told CP24.

Yorkville, house fire, No injuries were reported after a three-alarm fire at a home in Yorkville on Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Several buildings had been gutted before crews were able to get the fire under control. Officials said no injuries were reported.

Acting Deputy Chief Steve Darling told reporters at the scene that six homes were directly involved in the blaze.

“The six buildings that were involved were destroyed. There is exposures on either side, two or three, that will probably have to be gutted and renovated,” he said.

“The ones across the street received only damage to the facades, windows and siding and that sort of thing, those can be repaired.”

He noted that many of the buildings are century homes that had been converted into businesses.

“There is going to be a significant dollar value loss here,” Darling added.

Yorkville, fire At least six homes were destroyed after a fire tore through century homes in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Several firefighters remain on scene this morning as crews continue to extinguish hot spots. Firefighters are expected to be on scene for the remainder of the day.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire but the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to investigate.

An occupant of one of the buildings that caught fire called the situation “unreal.”

“It is very upsetting and very unexpected,” she told CP24 on Wednesday.

Another woman who occupies a building on the street said that her vehicle appears to have been destroyed in the blaze, though her building was spared.

fire, yorkville As many as 10 buildings may have been impacted by a fire that gutted a home in Toronto's Yorkville neigbourhood on Wednesday morning.

“There is enormous damage. I think my vehicle is finished, it was right in front,” she said. “But anyway we are safe.”

With files from CP24’s Courtney Heels