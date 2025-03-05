Tariff delay for auto industry won’t stop Ontario countermeasures, Ford’s office says

Ford says he’s standing firm on his threat to cut off energy to U.S. states if tariffs remain in effect.

Premier Doug Ford’s office says that it will not be pausing or changing any of the tariff countermeasures it has floated in response to a one-month delay for the auto industry.

Those measures include ripping up a $100 million deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service, removing U.S. alcohol from LCBO shelves, blocking U.S. companies from participating in billions of dollars-worth of provincial procurement, and going through existing contracts “with a fine tooth comb” to see what other deals with U.S. companies can be cancelled.

Ford has also threatened to slap a 25 per cent export tax on the electricity that Ontario sends to three U.S. states as soon as possible. That electricity powers 1.5 million homes and businesses in New York, Michigan and Minnesota.

Ford said Wednesday afternoon the province is unwilling to accept any tariffs on Canadian-made goods.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister earlier. We’re on the same page, zero tariffs, and we are not going to budge,” Ford said. “We aren’t going to buckle down. Let’s move forward to the USMCA deal, or CUSMA deal, or NAFTA, whatever you want to call it, and let’s start moving forward. But we will not budge. Zero tariffs. And that’s it.”

He made the comment following a cabinet meeting at Queen’s Park.

At about the same time, the White House confirmed that the U.S. government will give a one-month exemption on any autos coming into the country under the USMCA agreement negotiated by Trump in his first term.

However the relief is temporary and does nothing to remove the tariffs placed on the rest of the Canadian economy. The White House also confirmed that further retaliatory tariffs will go into effect on April 2.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he had a “good conversation” with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last night and that people should “stay tuned” for further developments today amid an unfolding trade war.

Ford made the comment to reporters as he made his way to a cabinet meeting Wednesday morning.

“We had a good conversation. Stay tuned until after the Prime Minister meets with Trump on the phone,” Ford said when asked about his conversation with Lutnick.

Trump and Trudeau are expected to speak by phone today, one day after the U.S. imposed tariffs on all Canadian goods and Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Earlier in the day, Ford said he feels Lutnick understands Canada’s position on the unfolding trade war between the two countries and the “chaos” it could bring.

He made the comment in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday morning.

It came after Lutnik told Bloomberg that further announcements on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump are expected later today and that there could be carve-outs for some industries.

“First of all, Secretary Lutnick is a super bright individual. He understands markets, he understands business,” Ford told ABC News in an interview Wednesday morning. “And it (the tariffs) turned the U.S. and Canada into mass chaos over the last couple days. You know, the market tanked $3 trillion I know it’s coming back up a little bit, but they want certainty, and that’s all I was telling to the secretary. You know, don’t attack your closest friend and ally.”

Ford said that all Canada wants is a fair trade agreement and added that Lutnick understands.

“That’s what my message to him was, and he understands. He’s actually, he’s a good man.”

‘Somewhere in the middle’ the likely outcome: Lutnick

Sources told CTV News Toronto Tuesday that Ford and Lutnick had a “tough and aggressive” conversation in which Lutnick asked the premier to back off his threats about retaliatory measures.

Ford refused, as long as the U.S. measures are in place, but emphasized it’s not what he wants to do.

In his interview with ABC, Ford also said that behind closed doors, Republican politicians agree that the trade war makes no sense for the economy in either country.

He reiterated that he has little desire to hit back at the U.S. economically, but will do so if need be.

“Canadians love Americans and they love the U.S.,” Ford said. “It’s unfortunate one person – it’s not the people of America, it’s not the elected officials – it’s one person that’s caused this this issue, and that was President Trump. And you know, we have to retaliate as much as we don’t want to, to our closest friends and allies.”

Ford did not offer further specifics on his threat to impose export tariffs, or even altogether cut off electricity that Ontario sends down south to power 1.5 million U.S. homes.

He said that retaliatory tariffs threatened by Trump would only worsen the situation.

“If he does that, it just goes back and forth, and it just hurts Americans and Canadians,” Ford said. “You’ll see plants close in the U.S., possibly assembly lines in the auto sector will close in the next five days. Now, for what reason I just do not understand.”

In a separate interview Wednesday with Bloomberg, Lutnick said another announcement from Trump is expected today. He suggested it could be to present a compromise of some sort.

“My thinking is, it’s going to be somewhere in the middle,” Lutnick said. “So not 100 per cent all products, and not none. Somewhere in the middle because I think Mexico and Canada are trying their best and let’s see where we end up. So I do think somewhere in the middle is a likely outcome.”