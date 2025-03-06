About 2,500 patients of Toronto gynecology office may have been exposed to bloodborne infections

A Google Streetview shows Dr. Esther Park’s clinic (left) and a copy of the letter from Toronto Public Health. (Google Maps/Submitted)

Approximately 2,500 patients of a Toronto gynecology office are being warned that they may have been exposed to a bloodborne infection as a result of the ‘improper cleaning’ of medical instruments.

Toronto Public Health sent a letter to patients of Dr. Esther Park’s clinic near Bloor and Dundas streets on Feb. 12. The letter was issued to patients who received “specific procedures” between Oct. 10, 2020 and Oct. 10, 2024, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Herveen Sachdeva said in a statement provided to CTV News.

“The improper cleaning, disinfection or sterilization of medical instruments may result in a very small chance for bacteria and viruses being passed from one person to another,” Sachdeva said. “Certain bloodborne infections, such as hepatitis B and hepatitis C can be passed through the reuse of improperly cleaned instruments.”

Sachdeva said in the statement that public health officials believe the risk of transmission to be “very low” but chose to share the information as a “precaution.”

Toronto Public Health is recommending that “affected individuals consult with their healthcare provider for appropriate testing,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) has confirmed that they previously investigated Park in relation to the “care of a patient.” The CPSO’s register shows that Park’s medical license has been restricted since December 2024.

CPSO’s website says Park has agreed to restrict her practice to office-based gynecology.

“Dr. Park will engage in professional education in the differential diagnosis and management of endometrial thickening in the asymptomatic post-menopausal patient, and medical record-keeping,” a notice states.

Park also previously worked at Unity Health, however a spokesperson with the hospital network said that she “has not been involved in any clinical work at St. Joseph’s (Health Centre) since July 2024 and resigned from the hospital in Dec. 2024

Former patient speaks out

A copy of the letter sent out to patients, reviewed by CTV News Toronto, mentioned three procedures: the insertion/removal of an IUD, an endometrial biopsy or an endocervical polyp excision.

TPH letter A copy of a Toronto Public Health letter sent to patients of Dr. Esther Park’s clinic. (Submitted)

It also said that impacted patients should discuss testing with their doctors for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Zahra Baksh was one of the 2,500 patients and former patients of Park who received the letter on Feb. 12.

She told CTV News that she underwent an IUD procedure at the clinic which she was told would not be painful but in reality was “extremely painful.”

She said that she was so scared and embarrassed after receiving the letter that she didn’t tell anyone about it for two days.

“It almost makes it seem like just a tiny little problem,” Baksh said of the letter.

“And if this tiny little problem is causing me this much and 2,500 other women this much distress, how is she still operating?”

CTV News has reached out to Park’s clinic multiple times but had not received a response by the time of publication.

The outgoing message on the clinic’s answering machine says Park and her secretary are retiring and no longer accepting new patients. The clinic will be closing in April.