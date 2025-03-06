US$10M reward posted for ex-Olympian turned alleged drug kingpin

The FBI has added a Canadian former Olympian accused of orchestrating a billion-dollar international drug-trafficking organization that allegedly carried out multiple murders in Ontario to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Ryan Wedding is wanted on a number of charges and police south of the border are now offering a US$10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

U.S. law enforcement released a new photo of Wedding at a news conference on Thursday and said they believe the former Olympic snowboarder is still living in Mexico under the protection of the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel. Officials would not say who took the photo but said it was taken some time in 2024.

Wedding was first named in October alongside 15 other suspects – nine of whom are also Canadian – in connection with the drug-trafficking operation, which allegedly transported hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, and into Canada.

While most of those suspects are currently in either Canadian or American custody, Wedding, who investigators say is their lead defendant, remains at large.

Police previously announced a US$50,000 reward for tips leading to his arrest. On Thursday, the Chief of Detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department, Alan Hamilton, said he hopes the US$10 million figure will “incentivize” those with information about Wedding’s whereabouts to come forward.

“The increase in the reward should make it clear there is nowhere safe for Wedding to hide,” he said. “We will find you, disrupt your networks and bring you to justice.”

Wedding and his alleged “second in command,” Canadian Andrew Clark, are accused of directing a combined four murders in Ontario in furtherance of their drug empire.

Their victims include Jagtar Singh Sidhu, 57, and Harbhajan Kaur Sidhu, 55, an Indian couple who were shot and killed in Caledon in a case of mistaken identity in November 2023, according to police. Their daughter, Kaur Sidhu, 28, survived.

The pair also allegedly directed the murder of Mohammed Zafar in Brampton over a drug debt in May 2024. Clark, who is also charged in the April 2024 Niagara Falls murder of 29-year-old Randy Fader alongside co-accused Malik Damion Cunningham, was extradited from Mexico to the United States last month.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.