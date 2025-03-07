3 arrested in stolen vehicle investigation, firearms seized: Peel police

Peel police have arrested three men and laid multiple firearms-related charges after investigating a stolen vehicle in Mississauga.
The incident happened on Feb. 8, that’s when officers were in the area of Invader Crescent when they approached a stolen vehicle. Police say the occupants fled but were taken into custody shortly afterward.
Police say two of them were “in possession of loaded firearms.”
Twenty-one-year-old, Kyrel Dawkins, of Ajax, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and failure to comply with a release order, officials said in a news release on Friday.
In addition, 24-year-old Syrus Hamilton, of Toronto, who was previously released on an order for firearm-related charges, is facing several charges including possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited firearm and breach of probation, among others.
Lastly, Damar Abrahams, 23, of Brampton, who was also previously released on an order for firearm and stolen vehicle-related charges, faces the exact same charges as Hamilton.
All three men were held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.
Police are asking for anyone with additional information to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.