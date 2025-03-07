Hamilton police say teen killed in Stoney Creek was chased before being shot ‘multiple times’

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Stoney Creek on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (CP24)

Police say an early morning car chase in Hamilton’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood Thursday ended in a deadly shooting, as investigators released the identity of the 16-year-old boy who was killed.

Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid provided the update at a news conference on Friday and said police were called to the scene near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road at approximately 4:20 a.m. following several 911 calls about a shooting.

He said the victim, York Region resident Faizaan Awan, was driving a red Acura on Highway 8 at that time when he began to be pursued by at least three other vehicles. The chase ended in a crash just east of Fruitland Road, at which point Reid said “multiple” people shot at the Acura and fled the scene.

Awan was found in the driver’s seat of the Acura suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

One of the vehicles that pursued Awan, a white Kia, was left at the scene after its occupants fled on foot, Reid said. Both vehicles were previously reported as stolen, he added.

Police believe there was at least one other person in the vehicle with Awan at the time of the incident and they are being asked to contact investigators.

It’s unclear what preceded the chase and subsequent shooting, but Reid said they believe the incident was targeted. Reid underscored that a “major” part of their investigation will be trying to track Awan’s movements into the city before he was shot.

He said investigators have surveillance video, but it, as well as descriptions of the other suspect vehicles, is not being released at this time.

Reid said police are not releasing a photo of Awan, at the request of his family.

“They’re a loving family. They’re distraught that their 16-year-old child is now deceased and has died in a manner, a violent manner, like this, and they’re struggling to find the answers that we’re trying to find for them,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.