Man shot to death in Waterdown home, Hamilton police say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Hamilton on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Waterdown on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a home in the area of Dundas Street and Spring Creek Drive at 8 p.m.

When emergency services arrived, they found a man deceased inside. Police said an individual visiting the home made the 911 call.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Dirk Nyhuis, who was more commonly called Jeff by friends and family.

An autopsy, police said, revealed that the victim died as a result of wounds he sustained from a gunshot.

The homicide unit is now investigating. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.