‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: Ontario wineries hope to fill in gaps as Doug Ford axes American booze

A half-empty shelf of American whiskey is pictured at the 100 Queen’s Quay East LCBO in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

It has been three days since Ontario Premier Doug Ford imposed sweeping retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs, including pulling all American-made alcohol from LCBO shelves.

The move, aimed at pressuring the U.S. government, has sent shockwaves through Ontario’s alcohol industry, raising questions about who stands to benefit and what moves are being made to restock the shelf.

A major shakeup for the LCBO

The announcement came on Tuesday, where Ford backed his decision as a move to protect Ontario, warning that American businesses would bear the brunt of the fallout.

As one of the biggest alcohol purchasers in the world, the LCBO confirmed that American brands are “no longer available for purchase online or in-store until further notice,” according to their website.

“Every year, the LCBO sells nearly $1 billion worth of U.S. wine, beer, cider, seltzers, and spirits, including more than 3,600 products from 35 states,” Ford said Tuesday.

With American options now off the table, a new question emerges: what products will replace them?

Ontario Wineries eager to step in

For Ontario’s domestic wine industry, the LCBO’s move is an unprecedented opportunity. Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Michelle Wasylyshen, CEO of Ontario Craft Wineries, says the industry is ready to fill the gap left by American products.

“We represent around 120 VQA (Vintners Quality Alliance) wineries in Ontario,” Wasylyshen said. “The wineries that I represent are a made-in-Ontario story. It’s a made-in-Ontario industry.”

VQA wines, produced in the Niagara, Prince Edward County, and Lake Erie North Shore regions could see a surge in sales as consumers turn to local options.

“This is a very big opportunity for us,” Wasylyshen said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

California wines, which dominate LCBO shelves she said, are among the most notable casualties of Ford’s policy.

At my local LCBO (province-controlled alcohol distributor), California wines are gone, but some US bourbons & whiskeys are still there. Ontario premier Doug Ford said all LCBOs will remove US liquor completely, about C$1 billion per year in orders. pic.twitter.com/q8q56XoEmW — Matina Stevis-Gridneff (@MatinaStevis) March 4, 2025

“It’s a big opportunity because so many people enjoy drinking California wines,” Wasylyshen noted. “It’s a leading market in the LCBO.”

The shift to educate consumers

Wasylyshen says Ontario wineries must now work to capture consumers who previously leaned toward American brands.

“When a person buys Ontario wine, they’re supporting economic development, jobs, tourism, and farm families,” she said. “We’re really trying to educate consumers that we’re here. We’ve always been here.”

She likened the shift to consumer preferences for Canadian-made Heinz ketchup after the brand moved some production back to Canada.

“Consumers seem to understand when you look at Heinz ketchup that they want the tomato to be grown in Ontario, that they want it to be bottled in Ontario,” she said. “Well, we are the same. You know, we’re the Heinz ketchup.”

However, the industry still faces challenges. While Ontario has 120 VQA wineries, only a fraction currently sell in LCBO stores.

“We actually don’t sell a lot of wine into the United States,” Wasylyshen said. “And so, if we’re being cheeky, we always say that (U.S. President) Donald Trump’s tariffs will hurt the American market more than it will hurt the Canadian market when it comes to wine producers.”

Some customers noticing an increase in Caribbean rum

Ontario’s shift away from U.S. alcohol could also be a potential shift for international brands outside North America.

Caribbean rum is one of the big winners in the ongoing Canadian boycott of American liquor. Caribbean rum quickly replaced US liquor. Bajan, Jamaican, Guyanese, and more. pic.twitter.com/ILaPBlVKxi — Tyrone Hall (@Tyrone876) March 5, 2025

One Ontario resident, Tyrone Hall, shared on social media that Caribbean rum has emerged as an early frontrunner for his local LCBO.

In an email statement to CTV Toronto, a spokesperson from LCBO noted that they’ll be prioritizing “suitable alternatives.”

“This includes local Ontario-made and Canadian-made spirits, wine, cider, beer and ready-to-drink beverages,” they wrote.

Other potential beneficiaries could include European wines, South American spirits, and Australian and New Zealand wines, to fill the void left by American producers.

Why some critics stand against the ban

Despite the opportunities for Ontario wineries and the potential to ‘buy local,’ some critics argue the move is short-sighted.

Pickering City Councillor Lisa Robinson called the decision “government incompetence at its finest.”

“The liquor has already been purchased, meaning taxpayers have already footed the bill,” Robinson said. “Instead of recouping that money by selling the stock to consumers, the LCBO is choosing to take a financial loss—wasting public funds in the process.”

She argued that a more effective approach would have been halting future purchases rather than removing existing stock.

What comes next?

With LCBO shelves now free of U.S. products, local and international alcohol brands are vying for market share.

For Ontario wineries, the challenge is not just replacing California wines but convincing consumers to make the switch permanently.

“We have a lot of consumers that love Ontario wine,” Wasylyshen said. “We’re just hoping to extend that net a little bit further.”