One person critical after crash involving tractor-trailer in Whitby: police

Police say one person has critical injuries following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Whitby.

Emergency crews were called to Lake Ridge Road near Peleshok Drive Friday morning for a two-vehicle collision.

One person was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

Images from the scene showed both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Lake Ridge Road remains closed at this time and police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.