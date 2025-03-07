One person critical after crash involving tractor-trailer in Whitby: police

Police say one person has critical injuries following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Whitby.
Emergency crews were called to Lake Ridge Road near Peleshok Drive Friday morning for a two-vehicle collision.
One person was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.
Images from the scene showed both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage as a result of the crash.
Lake Ridge Road remains closed at this time and police are asking motorists to consider alternate routes.
COLLISION INVESTIGATION | WHITBY— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 7, 2025
LakeRidge Rd at Peleshok Drive is closed for a collision investigation involving a tractor trailer and vehicle. One person has been transported to a Toronto area trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Please consider alternate routes.… pic.twitter.com/KJzyHqTQlF