One person and dog dead after shooting inside Markham home that has been repeatedly targeted by gunfire: police

One person and a dog are dead after a double shooting inside a Markham home that has been repeatedly targeted by gunfire over the last number of years, police say.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. at a house on Solace Road, which is a residential street in the vicinity of Castlemore Avenue and Swan Park Road.

Police say that the home is the same residence that has been shot at approximately a half dozen times dating back to 2018 and was the subject of a townhall meeting attended by concerned neighbours in April.

Friday’s shooting comes approximately one year after police responded to three reports of the home being shot at in broad daylight over the span of less than a month in February and March, 2024.

Police later released surveillance footage of all three of those incidents, showing different suspect vehicles in the area.

However, no arrests were made.

Police say that Friday’s shooting resulted in the death of an adult and a dog.

The second victim, also an adult, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that two suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.