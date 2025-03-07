Toronto police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in connection to a series of armed retail robberies: police

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have announced an arrest made in connection to a string of armed robberies at retail stores in Scarborough and North York last summer.

All four incidents took place in August 2024 where it’s alleged that two suspects armed with knives made demands for cash, vape products, and cigarettes, and wore masks to hide their identity.

24-year-old Jamie Gittins, of Toronto, was taken into custody on March 6 after members of the Hold-Up squad executed a search warrant and found evidence related to the case, police said.

Gittins is facing multiple charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, two counts of robbery, and four counts of disguise with intent.

She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Toronto robbery suspects Left to right: 24-year-old Jamie Gittins, of Toronto (ARRESTED) and an unknown second suspect police are investigating in connection with several robberies in Toronto. (TPS photos)

Despite the arrest, police say the search continues for a second male suspect, described as 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eight with a “slim build.”

Police warn that he is “considered dangerous” and should not be approached. If spotted, officials say to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Toronto Police Hold Up Squad continues to investigate. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.