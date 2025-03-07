Toronto Public Library workers vote in favour of strike in record-breaking numbers

A sign at a Toronto Public Library branch is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Toronto)

The union representing 2,300 Toronto Public Library workers says its members have voted “resoundingly” in favour of a strike.

In a news release issued earlier this week, CUPE 4948 said it held a vote last weekend, which garnered a historic turnout and saw over 96 per cent of members support the potential job action.

“This record-breaking turnout shows just how strongly library workers feel about the need for a fair contract,” Brandon Haynes, president of CUPE 4948, said in a statement.

The union said its previous contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024 and workers are now seeking a deal that includes inflation-adjusted wage increases, improved working conditions, and solutions to “chronic” understaffing and what it described as “workplace violence.”

“We are committed to reaching an agreement that respects the vital services library workers provide to Toronto communities, but this vote makes it clear that our members are prepared to take action if necessary,” Haynes said.

It’s unclear when exactly library workers could walk off the job if contract negotiations fall apart, but the union said it has multiple bargaining dates scheduled with the city-run entity through the month of March.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Ana-Maria Critchley, spokesperson for the Toronto Public Library, said talks between the board and the union are ongoing.

“We’re working to reach a settlement that is fair and reasonable to both parties, and to the residents of Toronto, and are optimistic that this can be achieved,” she said.

The news comes as another union representing 27,000 inside city workers, CUPE Local 79, are prepared to strike as early as Monday, which could close city-run camps at the start of March Break and shutter dozens of childcare centres.