‘Up to $500 for tips’: Toronto police, Crime Stoppers launch new campaign to combat growing retail theft

Toronto police along with Crime Stoppers are launching a new awareness campaign to combat the growing retail theft crisis (TPS photos).

Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Toronto Police Service have launched a new campaign dedicated to fighting against organized retail theft, which has surged to a multi-billion-dollar crisis nationwide, police say.

As part of the initiative, Crime Stoppers is offering an enhanced cash reward of up to $500 for tips leading to arrests, an incentive available only until April 6 this year.

The campaign comes as police warn that retail theft has evolved beyond shoplifting into a sophisticated criminal enterprise.

“Since our last retail theft campaign in 2023, the scale of the problem has dramatically escalated, growing from a $5 billion challenge to a staggering $9.1 billion crisis for Canadian retailers annually,” said Sean Sportun, Chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers.

Just last year, there have been more than 40 jewelry store robberies reported to police, marking a notable increase from the 21 incidents reported in 2023.

“This is no longer just shoplifting — it is a highly organized operation with offenders specifically targeting retailers and executing sophisticated plans to steal merchandise.”

A threat growing across the GTA

Toronto police say organized retail theft is not only a financial issue but also a public safety concern, with criminals using increasingly brazen tactics.

Speaking at a news conference, Deputy Chief Rob Johnson said police are confident the enhanced cash reward will help curb the surge in large-scale retail theft.

Organized retail theft not only costs retailers, but it jeopardizes the safety of customers and employees. Today @tpsJohnson and @1800222TIPS announced cash rewards of up to $500 for tips related to organized retail theft and illegal trade.



If you know someone involved in… pic.twitter.com/zWVPucuD8E — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 7, 2025

Detective Sergeant Brent Swackhamer highlighted the scale of the problem in one division alone. “In just 95 days, at the retail crime unit from 23 Division, there were 425 reports filed, which is an average of 4.5 reports per day, these total $190,876 in stolen goods,” Swackhamer said. “From this we were able to recover $8,343 (in stolen goods).”

‘If you have something to say, say it now’

The campaign will feature out-of-home and social media advertisements aimed at drawing attention to the crisis and encouraging the public to come forward with information.

“The campaign is designed to capture your attention,” Sportun said, adding the $500 cash reward provides an added incentive to report criminal activity. “This enhanced reward is only available until April 6, 2025, so if you have something to say, say it now.”

Toronto Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line, emphasizing that community involvement is key to tackling organized retail theft.