2 people including a Toronto police officer rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash along Danforth Avenue

The multi-vehicle collision involving a Toronto police officer on Danforth Avenue on March 8, 2025 (CTV file photo).

Toronto police are investigating a four-vehicle collision that shut down a stretch of Danforth Avenue early Saturday morning, sending one person and a Toronto police officer to hospital.

Officials say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Danforth Avenue and Oak Park Avenue. It involved two parked cars, a police vehicle, and another vehicle.

Police say a woman in her 50s and a police officer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Danforth Avenue remains closed from Gledhill Avenue to Westlake Avenue as the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to expect delays and consider alternate routes.