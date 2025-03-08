At least 11 people injured in shooting at pub near Scarborough Town Centre

Police are on the scene of a shooting near 520 Progress Avenue on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A shooting in a pub near Scarborough Town Centre has left at least 11 people injured, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to 520 Progress Avenue at 10:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that it was a “dynamic situation,” and the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect is at large, and no description has been released.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that they were also called to a second location at 580 Progress Avenue, but no victims were found.