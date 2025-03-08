TTC subway closures on Line 1 and Line 2 this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The TTC is advising subway riders to plan ahead this weekend due to multiple closures on Line 1 and Line 2 scheduled for track work, station upgrades, and transit expansion, officials say.

“While the TTC does most subway maintenance after service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work,” the TTC said in a news release.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

Woodbine and Kennedy closures on Line 2 Friday – Sunday

Beginning on Friday at 11 p.m., and continuing through Sunday, subway service will be suspended between Woodbine and Kennedy stations on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth.

Officials say the closure allows for track-level work, including the “installation of technology for future 5G connectivity in the subway tunnels, and Metrolinx construction of the Scarborough Subway Extension.”

They also say there will be “frequent shuttle buses” stopping at each station. Warden Station will be closed, but all other stations in the closure area will remain open for PRESTO purchases and connections to surface routes.

St. George and St. Andrew station: Closure on Line 1 Saturday – Sunday

On Saturday and Sunday, subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University will be closed between St. George and St. Andrew stations “to accommodate planned track work and station upgrades.”

St. George station TTC riders can expect delays on its Subway Line 1, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

“While shuttle buses will not operate, the TTC is increasing service on downtown surface routes to ensure customers have frequent, reliable transit options,” officials added.

Riders traveling from the Yonge side of Line 1 can connect to westbound routes at Wellesley Station (94 Wellesley), College Station (506 Carlton streetcar), Dundas Station (505 Dundas streetcar), Queen Station (501 Queen on Church St.), or King Station (504 King streetcar).

Museum, Queen’s Park, and St. Patrick stations will be closed. Extra Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available in the downtown core for those needing accessible service.

Early nightly closures on Line 1 next week Monday - Friday

From Monday, March 10, to Friday, March 14, subway service between St. Clair and Finch stations will end nightly at 11 p.m. for track work, tunnel maintenance, and the installation of 5G technology, officials say.

Frequent shuttle buses will operate along the route, but Lawrence and North York Centre stations will be closed during these times.

They also add that all other stations will remain open for fare purchases and surface route connections.

Riders are advised to check for real-time service updates before traveling.