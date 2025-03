Two Toronto police vehicles is shown parked near Moss Park on Sunday March 9, 2025. (CTV file photo).

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police responded to reports of a stabbing in a residential building near Moss Park.

Officials say the incident happened Sunday morning near Jarvis Street and Queen Street East just before 9 a.m. That’s where police say they located the victim with stab wounds.

Two suspects have been taken into custody as police say the investigation is ongoing.

This a developing news story, check back here for updates...